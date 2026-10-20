Media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has revealed that he wrote his will at the age of 30 or 31 after reflecting on death, his family responsibilities, and the legacy he wants to leave behind.

Jideonwo disclosed during an October 2026 interview on Beyond with Ezinne, where he discussed his personal journey and how an exercise confronting his fears about death influenced his decisions.

The media entrepreneur explained that the experience prompted him to consider how he wanted to live and the provisions he needed to make for his mother and an NGO he supports.

According to Jideonwo, he wrote his will around 2015 or 2016, when he was approximately 30 or 31 years old.

The exercise encouraged him to confront his thoughts about mortality and consider what mattered most to him, including his responsibilities to his loved ones and the causes he supports.

His decision to prepare a will at a relatively young age also reflected his desire to make deliberate plans for his assets and the people and organisations he wanted to benefit from them.

The media entrepreneur also revealed that he realised he did not want to have children, despite being an only child.

His reflections touched on family expectations, personal choices and the kind of legacy he hopes to establish beyond having children.

The disclosure offers a glimpse into the personal considerations that have shaped the media entrepreneur’s outlook on life.

The interview did not indicate whether his views on having children had changed since he reached that realisation.