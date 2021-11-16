Fifteen years after his demise, Kwara State government has named an edifice at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, after the former governor of the state, the late Admiral Mohammed Lawal (rtd).

The rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, said that the incumbent governor of the state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, directed the institution’s management to name the 2,000-capacity Polytechnic Auditorium after the late Lawal.

Muhammed announced this development at a pre-convocation press conference he addressed in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

The rector added: “Because of the love this administration has for the Polytechnic, His Excellency came personally to commission the auditorium completed by his administration after being abandoned by previous administrations in the state.

“We proposed to name the auditorium after him (Governor AbdulRazaq), but the selfless leader declined and directed that it should be named after the initiator of the project, Rear Admiral Muhammed Alabi Lawal.”

LEADERSHIP recall that Governor AbdulRazaq had in a statement on Saturday declared that the late Lawal “remains the hero of our people,” adding that the deceased worked for the welfare of the majority.

“On this 15th memorial anniversary for His Excellency, the former Governor Mohammed Alabi Lawal, I join the people of the state to remember a man of honour who died sticking to his patriotic beliefs. He was a valiant leader who touched the lives of the masses in every part of the state within available resources. We are glad to see our people honour him at all times. What the public nostalgia about Omo Laderin means is that he truly stood for what was right against all odd,” AbdulRazaq said in statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

While rolling out the achievements of his administration, the rector also announced that the management has obtained Kwara Poly Radio frequency license from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and as well procured necessary equipment for the take-off the radio station.

Muhammed said the management has paid more than N30m to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the accreditation of more than 21 programmes run by the institution, thanking the state governor for the “payment of N50m to start preparation for accreditation, out of the approved N100m.”