RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

No fewer than I50 ex-militants were Tuesday taken from Calabar to Abuja and Enugu for attitudinal/skills acquisition training by the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The movement out of the state where they have to undergo rehabilitation would help the ex-militants received attitudinal/ skill training in various areas of human endeavors to so that they can become self reliant.

Addressing the ex-militants in Calabar at the Police Headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar, Chairman Presidential Committee Small Arms and Light Weapons, His Excellency Ambassador, Emmanuel Imohe, who flag off the movement of benefiaries of the Alternative Livelihood component of the project to designated locations for their skills acquisition,stated that the movement of exe militants to Abuja and Enugu marks a major milestone in the implementation of the Nigerian component of the ECOWAS -EU Small Arms Action.

Representing Imohe, Project Coordinator,Nigerian Component of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Project, Mr. Dickson Orji, stated that the first batch of selected benefiaries is being lifted to the various centres of excellence across Nigeria where they would undergo training on the skills of their choices adding that the skill acquisition training is part of the fifth output initiated by the programme organizers.

The chairman maintained that the skill training support is targeted at 300 benefiaries in the two south south states of Akwa Ibom and Cross River benefiaries shall also be trained in the areas of enterprise development, vocational training and agricultural business green house farming.

Also speaking, Special Adviser amnesty and Rehabilitation to the Cross River State Governor, and focal person for presidential Committee on Small Arms and Weapons, Mr. Austen Ibok,stated that the ex-militants were granted amnesty in 2018 adding that the next thing needed by the state government was to make the ex-militants under training in various areas of interest.

In his remarks one of the ex-militants, Ekpo Simeon said, “I feel so excited that a day like this came. This would enable me become man, I promised to avid by all the rules and laws of the training”. Simeon maintained.

Recalled that the project in collaboration with the Cross River State government and relevant security agencies, notably, the Nigerian navy had conducted arms destruction exercise in Calabar from from January 25 to 30,2021.The exercise witnessed the destruction of about 260 arms and 5510 ammunition recovered under the civilian disarmament initiative in Cross River State.