International Breweries (IB) Plc has empowered apprentices in boosting skill acquisition.

The business apprenticeship scheme, Igba Boi, powered by Hero lager, a brand of IB, has now been activated across the South East and Lagos. The brand visited the Alaba International Market in Lagos with business mentors and their trainees in attendance.

The campaign is designed to complement the success story of the internationally revered Igbo apprenticeship system.

The brand manager of IB, Dubem Orji, assured the business mentors that Hero appreciated their efforts in grooming the apprentices, and would never access the trainees directly without their blessings, hence, the extended invitation to them.

According to him, “no application from an apprentice will be processed without the approval of their trade masters. The application forms are free, and once an apprentice presents the forms, they go through sweepstakes processes devoid of human interference to determine the winners.

“Successful apprentices will each get N500,000 to start and fortify their business after a two-day training and mentorship exercise. The training is not to teach them what you have already taught them but to complement what they have learned with additional cutting-edge business training and tools.”

While answering questions about who is qualified to apply, and if the scheme is extended to those who engage in Oso-Afia, which means ‘traders with no shop’. Orji clarified that “no applicant without a business mentor is eligible as the grant is for apprentices who are about six months away from graduating. Having a traceable business, products in trade, and a business master is part of the needed requirement. A total of N50 million will be granted to the apprentices.”