Over 500 young entrepreneurs, who have been shortlisted are currently attending the 2021 edition of the Kickstart Entrepreneurship Programme’s training.

The training organised by International Breweries (IB) Plc through its International Breweries Foundation is part of efforts to empower young business owners between 18 and 35 years old.

The training, which is being implemented in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan-Atlantic University, will support the federal government’s employment agenda.

With over 6,000 applications received from the six geopolitical zones of the country, it’s safe to conclude that a growing number of youths in Nigeria are embracing entrepreneurship and taking advantage of the opportunity the Kickstart Entrepreneurship Programme provides.

The entrepreneurs’ businesses are directly aligned with International Breweries 2025 Sustainability Goals, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) as well as its business focus areas spanning Agriculture, Circular Packaging, Technology, Retailing, Water Stewardship as well as Renewable Energy.

Speaking, legal and corporate affairs director, IB, Temitope Oguntokun noted that the lucky entrepreneurs will undergo rigorous training sessions on the minimum requirements needed to run a successful business.

According to Oguntokun, this is the first time we are having an online training and reaching a critical mass. COVID-19 has made us more innovative in our approach; hence we are leveraging the technology available to us to increase the pool of applicants to the over 500 shortlisted candidates, who will attend the training.

She also expressed the desire of International Breweries to expand the opportunity the 2021 Kickstart offers to more young people to grow their businesses.

According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s current unemployment rate rose to 33.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, thereby signifying the need for urgent intervention.

Also, the director, Enterprise Development Centre, Peter Bamkole, said “Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan-Atlantic University is excited to partner with International Breweries Foundation on the 2021 Kickstart Nigeria Entrepreneurship Training.

“The participants of the program are expected to gain skills and knowledge in business management areas including Customer Service, Marketing Management, Business Plan writing etc. We are confident that this will help them navigate the entrepreneurial journey.”

Over the last five years, Kickstart has invested over N325 million in the social investment scheme, recording 274 grantees, 708 direct beneficiaries and 2,832 indirect beneficiaries, and generating 571 new jobs in the process.