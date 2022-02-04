Following the dismissal of the court case stalling the installation of Dr. Lekan Balogun, the incumbent Otun Olubadan as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Kingmakers met on Thursday for revalidation of the nomination of Balogun as the next Olubadan.

It would be recalled that the Kingmakers, excluding Osi Olubadan and former governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja had met earlier to nominate Dr. Balogun, but the state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, whose assent would validate the nomination had withheld it because of the court case.

At the meeting held at the Alalubosa private residence of Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, the former governor of the state, who also doubles as Osi Olubadan was in attendance.

Speaking with our reporter after the meeting, which also had in attendance the Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS), Ibadan South-East Local Government, Alhaja Tawa Adedotun, Otun Balogun, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola said all the Kingmakers were unanimous in the choice of Dr. Balogun as the next Olubadan.

The elated high chief equally said the meeting provided a great opportunity for the kingmakers to settle their differences, saying, “The meeting went very well and we were all happy.”

“The only person amongst us that missed out of the very important and crucial meeting was Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oladuntan Oyekanmi, but, she sent in her letter of nomination which conformed with our unanimous decision on Dr. Balogun.’’

