Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, has disclosed that a N500 million ICT Park would be established in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, this year.

Akande said the park being funded by the NCC would create jobs and empower the youths and provide innovation and digital fabrication laboratories for the ICT innovators and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into products and prototypes.

In a remark while hosting the executive and members of Omo Ajorosun Club, a socio-cultural group in Ibadan, who were at his residence to honour him with an award of excellence as part of activities marking the club’s 41st anniversary, Akkande stated that the “park would serve as commercial hub for the ICT capacity building and digital skills, create employment and entrepreneurial activities and facilitate smart city deployment across the country.

“The ICT parks, which would be located in each of the six geo-political zones, involved the construction and equipping of fully-functional tier-four digital industrial complex with fast Internet service and constant power supply.”

Akande who expressed gratitude to the club for deeming it fit to honour him said he would always identify with Ibadan which is the town of his birth.