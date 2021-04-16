BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Residents of Ibarapa area of Oyo State are now living in fear following the killing of a 56-year-old farmer, Muftau Babarinde, in the community.

It was gathered that Babarinde was hacked to death by suspected herdsmen at Orita Merin, Konko village in the Ibarapa North local government area of the state.

The incident which has thrown the people in Tapa, where the deceased hailed from into a state of despair, was said to have happened at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Babarinde had gone to his farm to give his labourers food and was returning home when the hoodlums waylaid him and killed him.

Some of the residents said they could not say what was responsible for the killing of the farmer, who they said was very popular in the area.

They said those responsible for the murder were among person sent packing when the OPC and vigilantes stormed the residence of Iskilu Wakili to arrest him in February.

The convener, Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, who confirmed the incident, said the man was killed by suspected herdsmen.

According to him, the killing had thrown the area into panic, saying the government and security agents had failed the people.