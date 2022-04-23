The outgoing captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, has said that he would be leaving behind indelible footprints and big shoes for his successor to step into.

Senator, who would be leaving the office of the captain of the IBB Golf Club in a week’s time, said all he has done using the ongoing 2022 Captain’s Cup tournament was to use his goodwill as a politician to attract a lot of things to the club before leaving.

He described the 2022 Captain’s Cup tournament, marking the end of his tenure as captain of the prestigious IBB Golf Club, as quite unique, saying there is orderliness and a lot of prizes including car and N10 Million worth of insurance are up for grabs.

“At the time you are leaving the office of the captain, one week to the time, you celebrate whatever you have done. I do not want to say I’m accessing myself but the lizard that jumped from the high iroko tree to the ground said he would praise himself if no one else did. I’m sure with the environment and the acceptance of what I’m doing, I’ll nod my head that I have tried.

“One of the exciting things that keeps everybody battling to play is to play hole in one, in the hole 2 where KIA Motor has given us a car as a prize. That is, anybody that plays hole in one in the hole 2 would go home with the car.

“Also, in hole 16th, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance has pledged to give anybody that plays hole in one, a N10 Million worth of insurance. So, there is a lot of excitement here, plenty of things to win and of course when we started we wanted to do something that has never been done before. We are making sure that we play this tournament and everybody is excited.

“All I’m doing is to create a good platform for the next captain so that when they approach any organisation for sponsorship, the organisation will be excited in doing that.

“I’’m using my goodwill as a politician to attract a lot of things to the club before leaving so that whoever takes over will have a good platform to build on,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) – led organising committee of the Captain’s Cup for organising a hitch free event.

“One major thing you will note in any tournament to show people accepted it and are happy is orderliness and everybody comes by his or her tee time without quarrel and you see everything moving smoothly.

The organising committee that is led by Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, has done a wonderful job in putting together a hitch free tournament.

“From all indications you will see that our projection is what we are getting. The arrangement from the onset was for us to feature about 600 golfers and by the grace of God we have up to 50 professionals playing here, 125 guest players and 350 members of the club playing and we have been playing over four days now.

“Yesterday, most of the foreign players from different countries arrived. We have players from Uganda, Botswana, Rwanda, Ghana and Kenya and the environment is already exciting for the final phase of the tournament and I believe at the end of the event, every member of the club will be happy with the outing.”