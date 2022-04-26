The outgoing captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, has expressed satisfaction with the success of the 2022 Captain’s Cup tagged ‘end of the term tournament’, describing the week-long event as fulfilling.

He said the acceptance and satisfaction shown by the participants and members of the club means just like he began; he is ending his tenure as captain of the prestigious club on a sound footing.

“One thing that is major in everybody’s life is two things. Beginning and End. I believed I started very well and by the grace of God I’m ending well. The major issue in any Golf Club is to have the last tournament, we called it ‘end of the term tournament’, IBB’s own Captain’s Cup. This particular outing is key because of people’s acceptance and satisfaction. I am excited that this is coming to an end and last week I played hole-in-one as a farewell,” he said.

The Distinguished Senator thanked those who stood by him during his one year term in office, and promised to support whoever succeeded him. He said the legacy is leaving behind is peace.

“I am a son to the Board of trustee, am a son to the Club, am a son to the Ladies section and am a brother to the tennis section.” he concluded.

Clement Chinaka emerged the overall winner of the week-long golfing fiesta. The handicap 14 amateur golfer outplayed 549 other golfers to lift the prestigious trophy with the grossed score of 81 and 67 netts on counter back.

However, handicap 4 player, Mohammed Suleiman, played 70 gross to win Men’s Best gross while police woman Rachael Danjuma of handicap 8 won the Ladies Best Gross with 84.

Other awardees in the night include, J. Ahmed in the Veteran Men, J. Obinyan in the Super Veteran category, Amina Wilfred in the Handicap zero to 18 ladies, M. Nwoye in the Veteran Ladies, Banjo Obaleye in the Sponsor category, M. Agbo in the Guest Men and R.A. Nyam in the Guest Ladies.

Highlights of the occasion was presentation of various trophies to the winners as well as thank you awards to the sponsors.