A total of 220 amateur golfers are swinging for honour in this year’s IBB International Golf and Country Club Lady Captain’s Cup tournament which tees off Saturday’s morning, March 26 at the prestigious IBB golf course in Abuja.

The tournament which is an annual event will signal the end of the Mrs Mary-Rose Richard Obiora-led Lady Section of the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club.

Addressing journalists after the tees off, the out-going Lady Captain, Mrs Mary-Rose Richard Obiora, described her tenure as eventful and commended the IBB Golf club’s ladies for their unflinching support throughout her reign.

The convener of the tournament and former lady captain, Osuhor Ngozi Veronica said though it is the tradition of the Club to treat every lady captain to a special celebration with lots of activities within and outside the club, the outgoing captain went a step further to put smile on the faces of the prisoners by visiting prison.

