No fewer than 350 golfers are expected to tee-off the 2021 IBB International Golf and Country Club – Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament on Friday, June 11 at the golf course, Abuja.

The long awaited inaugural golf tournament in honour of the new captain of the club, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, would see professional golfers battle in handicap 19 to 36 event while the amateurs would clash in the Nest event.

A total of 50 tennis players will also compete for honour in the tennis section of the club.

Speaking ahead of the tournament in Abuja on Wednesday, chairman of the organizing committee, Olabanjo Obaleye, said preparations are in top gear to host a successful tournament.

He also noted that the golfers and officials would be in adherence to all the COVID-19 protocol towards ensuring the safety of the participants.

“This tournament is to usher in the new executive members of the IBB Golf and Country Club, which is done after the elections.

“We have gotten some sponsors for the tournament and I can tell you that they would be mouthwatering prizes for winners and consolation prizes for best losers.

“We will also have a dinner on Saturday where the prizes will be presented to the winners.

“Also we have put some modalities in place to ensure the safety of all players and Officials for the tournament as regards to COVID-19 protocols,” he Obaleye said.