By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Senator Emmanuel Anosike has emerged as the new captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club of Abuja.

He was elected at the club’s Annual General Meeting held at the Club House in Abuja to install a new committee that will run the golf section for the next 12 months.

He took over the reins from the immediate past captain, Mr Sola Awoyungbo.

Mike Ekoja was elected the Vice-Captain while Mary-Rose Richard-Obioha emerged as the Lady Captain. The new Course Officer is Ubong Akpan.

While Sola Bankole Oladipo, was elected as the secretary, Julius Fadairo took over as the competition and caddy secretary while Bayo Ogunwumiju was elected the house and maintenance officer.

Hon Mike Nwachukwu is the social and welfare officer as Mrs Patience Katchy is the new treasurer.

New secretary of the club, Sola Bankole Oladipo, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, said the officials would work closely with stakeholders towards unifying and developing the game in the nation’s capital.

“The new executive will strive to build on the achievements of the previous executive and try within the tenure to rebuild and unify members and to also collaborate with the FCT Golf Association for the development of golf in the FCT,” he said.

Named after Nigeria’s former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida GCFR, the club is the foremost golf club in the country and has hosted several local and international tournaments.