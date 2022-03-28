A renowned amateur golfer, Sunday Oladipo Sanya, during the weekend emerged the overall winner among the 250 participants that competed in the ongoing IBB International Golf and Country Club’s Lady Captain’s Cup tournament at the prestigious IBB Golf Course, Abuja.

Sanya shot 73 gross for 65 nett to beat the field of golfers that played in the one-day 18-holes course tournament signaling the end of Mrs Mary-Rose Richard Obiora-led Lady Section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club. The feat lowered Sanya’s handicap from 8 to 6.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP after receiving the trophy, Sanya said he was fully prepared for the tournament, saying it wasn’t the first time he was recording the feat.

“I felt elated, played a good round of golf with my friends, everything went my way and I shot 73 gross.

“I was fully prepared for it and this was not the first time I have played that kind of gross,” Sanya.

Sanya assured his admirers and friends to expect a better round of golf from him on his new handicap 6 golfer.

‘They should expect a better round of golf provided my wife allows me more time to play golf.”

The ongoiACng Lady Captain of the IBB Golf Club, Mrs Mary-Rose Richard Obiora, who could not hide her joy for successful and life impacting tenure, said she wants to be remembered as a happy team player and an achiever.

She commended the members of IBB Golf lady section for their overwhelming support. “I’m really excited and feel fulfilled for the success of the event. It was quite competitive and the golf course was full to capacity, almost 250 players participated and we give glory to God. The weather was wholesome, everything went well and people had fun.

‘Today is a special day for me and I feel highly elated. I carry out all my programmes as a lady captain without shifting any one. The members of my committee were very wonderful, the ladies were wonderful and the convener and chairperson of the Lady Captain Cup, Mrs Osuhor Ngozi Veronica, was so wonderful.

As you can see during the ceremony tee off, all my bosses, GMD, BOT were there. I feel totally humble and I’m grateful to God. I thank God for all of them and I also thank the members of the club, they are so wonderful. I want to be remembered as somebody that likes to be happy, teamwork, an achiever and I’m sure I did that with the help of my committee and the entire lady section.

She urged the incoming Lady Captain to dedicate herself to the job and carry everybody along.

“The next lady captain has to be a team player, forgiving, committed and above all dedicated herself to job and carry everybody along. Transparency is the key word.”