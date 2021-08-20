Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in company of his counterparts from Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, celebrated with the former Nigerian Military Head of State, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 80th Birthday at his hilltop residence.

Governor Sani Bello who spoke to journalists shortly after meeting with the celebrant, said Gen Babangida has achieved a lot in his life and is a man of the people, wishing him more wisdom.

Also speaking to journalists, the Akwa Ibom State governor, Emmanuel Udom described the former Military President as a highly detribilised leader who succeded in uniting the country despite the differences in religion and tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom said the celebrant is a rare Nigerian who combines character and charisma and deserves to be celebrated.

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, while celebrating Gen Babangida, said the celebrant is a great statesman and quintessential leader in the country from when he was in active service as a military personnel, up until when he became the Military Head Of State.

He says that Gen Babangida is respected and of inestimable value to the nation based of his experiences.

The governors all prayed God to grant the celebrant more years, strengthen him and give him more wisdom to continue to counsel the younger generation.