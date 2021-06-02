Former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has lost three security details in an auto crash along Minna-Abuja road.

The accident occurred in a convoy, which accompanied the son of the former military president, Mohammed to Abuja.

It was gathered that the accident involved an escort car, Prado Jeep that ran into a stationary trailer conveying tomatoes to market.

The security details identified as Afolabi, Tanko and Jibril died on the spot while one of the details, Salihu was rushed to the hospital and is still receiving treatment.

A source hinted that the former military president was very touched by the death of his three trusted aides.

According to a source close to the family, “ His Excellency is very touched by the incident, it could be anybody in that convoy, they have since been buried.”

When contacted the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger State sector command, Mohammed Abu Ahmed confirmed the incident.