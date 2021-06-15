Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has assured the new leadership of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) of his unflinching support to enable them advance journalism practice in the state.

He spoke yesterday when the new leadership of the union led by the chairman, Comrade Abu Nmodu of LEADERSHIP Media Group, paid him a courtesy visit at his uphill residence in Minna yesterday.

Babangida expressed delight with the decision of the new leadership to inculcate discipline and ensure that journalists practicing in the state are abreast of the current best global practices.

“I’m impressed by the fact that you are going to move with the time in your own profession and that is a right step in the right direction.

I will want to insist that you should go along the objectives you have mentioned,” he said.

He said, “I always watch foreign televisions and the way journalists deal with the developments in their countries, be it policies, be it any other thing.

“Sometimes, I keep wondering, when should we reach that level, but now that you have that at the back of your mind, I want to tell you that I will support you to achieve those objectives and I want to see a situation where Niger State becomes a hallmark of example.

I assure you of my support in whatever objective you have in mind”, he added.

Earlier, Nmodu informed the former president that the visit was to appreciate him and seek his blessings, adding that the plan of the new NUJ leadership is to bring renaissance in journalism in Niger State and encourage the practitioners to embrace best global practices.

Nmodu decried the dilapidating state of the Press Centre (IBB Pen House) and solicited the support of the former president to ensure that the edifice named after him does not deteriorate further.