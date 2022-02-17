A commuter bus Ashok Leyland belonging to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, was engulfed by fire on its way to Kogi State with some of the students injured and their property destroyed.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bus caught fire on its way to Kogi State University, Anyigba for the Nigeria Universities Game (NUGA).

An eyewitness of the incident said it happened between Muya and Egba within Lapai local government area of Niger State.

The deputy registrar for information of the university, Baba Akote, confirmed that one of the university’s commuter buses, Ashok Leyland, was involved in a fire incident on Lokaja Road.

He said, “The bus was conveying students to Kogi State University, Anyigba for Group H preliminaries of Nigeria Universities Games (NUGA) when it went on flames between Egba and Muye in Lapai local government area of Niger State.”

He however added that no life was lost except for luggage that was burnt. He said the management commiserated with the students and wished them journey mercies back to the campus, as well as their various homes.

