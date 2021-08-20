Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) yesterday paid a condolence visit to the Benin home of the late billionaire businessman, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who passed on in a United Kingdom (UK) hospital on Sunday, August 8.

The IBEDC management team was led by the chief operating officer, CEO, of the company, Engineer John Ayodele, to the Aiguobasmwin Crescent, GRA, Benin City, home of the business mogul, who, was a director of IBEDC, until recently, when he relinquished his directorship to his immediate younger brother, Engineer Kingsley Okunbo.

Signing the condolence register, the IBEDC boss, Ayodele, wrote: “We have come to commiserate on the loss of our man, pillar, a dinosaur in his own right and a rare gem. We have lost you, but the Lord has gained you. 1Thessalonia 4:13-19, speaks this to us. ‘The Lord giveth and the Lord takeh. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We will forever miss you and your leadership role, but the Lord knows better. Our father, brother and friend, rest in the bossom of the Lord to eternity. Rest in perfect peace”.

Also signing the register, the chief business transformation and strategy officer of IBEDC, Mr Iranola, Ayodeji, said: “My traditional trading partner, you came, you saw and you conquered. Glory be to God for inspiring lives. As you always say, there is a time to be born and a time to die. I cherish the friendship of over 30 years and will always hold on to the pleasant memories of the earlier and latter years. You touched lives in no small measure.”

Expressing her condolence, IBEDC chief human resources officer, Ms Ehi Oyuki Jackson Obaseki, said words failed her and her heart was heavy, adding that she is “consoled with the impactful life that you lived.”

Responding to the outpouring of sympathy, Captain Hosa’s immediate younger brother and a director of IBEDC, Kingsley Okunbo, expressed gratitude for the kind words spoken about his departed brother.

The younger Okunbo, who is the chief mourner for the family, and who received the sympathisers alongside his younger brother Morrison Okunbo, said the entire Okunbo family was consoled by the fact that their brother is in a better place.