The Ibom deep seaport located in Ibaka, Mbo local council of Akwa Ibom State is expected to save Nigeria approximately $70 million that could have been lost to illegal fishing.

This was revealed by the Akwa Ibom State director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Enoh Uyoh, while addressing a Maritime Business/International Trade Sensitisation forum in Uyo, the state capital.

Citing the critical role of the maritime industry in Nigeria’s economic growth, Mr. Uyoh explained that the location of the Ibom deep seaport is critical to national security.

“Nigeria loses approximately $70 million to illegal fishing by the Chinese and European trawlers in our territorial waters. The citing of Ibom Deep Seaport at Ibaka in Mbo local government area will to a large extent, provide the much-needed security in the region as much attention will be paid to the security of vessels and maritime activities by local fishermen will receive a boost,” he pointed out.

In a related development, the chairman, technical committee on Ibom Deep Seaport actualisation and development, who also doubles as the former director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mfon Usoro, has explained that the federal government decided the seaside location based on recommendations by the consultants, Maritime & Transport Business Solutions (MTBS) in its Outline Business Case (OBC).

She recalled that the federal executive council approved the OBC and Commencement of Procurement Phase of Ibom deep seaport in May 2015.