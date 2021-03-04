By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

Ibom Deep Seaport Project (IDSP) in Akwa Ibom State is one asset that will bring about industrial revolution to lunch the entire country into economic boom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon asserted this yesterday while receiving in audience members of Oil and Gas Community Development Association (IBOGA), in Uyo.

The Commissioner who gave an overview of the Ibom Deep Seaport Project, outlined its advantages in terms of location, saying it’s will accommodate the oil and gas sector, employment creation, job opportunities and as well give room for a lot of companies that would like to take up construction work when the project commences.

Mr Okon further disclosed that only competent and qualified companies would be awarded contracts for construction jobs in the project.

The Commissioner however, applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for working tirelessly to ensure the Ibom Deep Seaport project is actualised. He also commended the association for their show of commitment and support towards the Deep Seaport Project.

Mr. Okon described them as partners of the Ministry for the actualization of the project, which in turn will change the economic fortune of the state.

The Commissioner used the medium to give an overview of the Ibom Deep Seaport Project, outling its advantages in terms of location, which will accommodate the oil and gas sector, employment creation, job opportunities and as well give room for a lot of companies that would like to take up construction work when the project commences.

The port which is projected to be a very active port and the Industrial City is to feed the port for exportation. This according to the Economic Boss, will change the narrative of the state and also lead to an increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking on behalf of the Association, the President, Dr. Ebenezer Ukpe, said Ibom Oil and Gas Community Development Association, is an umbrella Organisation for all indigenes of Akwa Ibom State in the oil and gas sub-sector, whose beliefs is in development and to this end, they are highly elated with the granting of licence for the commencement of the Ibom Deep Seaport Project.

Dr. Ukpe, declared the outmost support of the association to partner with the Ministry in the development of the project.

He used the opportunity to intimate the Commissioner about their readiness to create awareness and also train indigenes on Maritime operation in the state.