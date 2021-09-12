IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort has rewarded some of its staff who distinguished themselves during its recently held monthly award for excellence.

The award, which recognized the three most outstanding employees and the best department, was presented at the hotel auditorium, with the goal of thanking employees for their dedication to the company’s growth and development.

Apostle Andy Nyeneime, the lead pastor of Holy Ghost Ambassador Ministries, presented the workers a reward consisting of cash awards and certificates commending them for their exceptional contributions to the hotel.

While delivering the prizes, Apostle Andy Nyeneime stated; “The height that great men achieve was not attained by sudden flight but by toiling while other men slept.” He also stated that people should be honored while they are alive, rather than after they have died.

The Icon Gold Star Award winner, Gloria Enobong Ekpeyong, was presented a certificate of excellence, N50,000 and her portrait hung within the hotel lobby for a month as recognition of her commitment to service.

Utibe Sunday, the first runner-up, received a certificate of excellence and a cash prize of N30,000 while the second runner-up, Mary Anietie Ekwere, received a certificate of excellence and a cash prize of N20,000.

Coming on top as the best department, the IT department won the Icon Departmental Effort Award Scheme (IDEAS). Apart from winning the best department for the month, they were presented a certificate of excellent service with N100,000.