On March 9, 2021, the media was awash with reports that the federal government had decided that the £4.2million loot recovered from James Ibori, former governor of Delta State, would be used to fund three infrastructural projects including the second Niger Bridge.

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the federation (AGF), listed the two other projects as the Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kano expressways. The government had earlier deployed $321 million recovered from the late former head of state General Sani Abacha, for the construction of the same projects.

The United Kingdom government had seized the money from Ibori following a court judgment that convicted him of fraud and money laundering in 2012. The money will be returned to Nigeria sequel to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the federal government and the UK government.

Shortly after the federal government declared its intention to use the money for the projects, the media was, again, agog with divergent views on who between the federal government and Delta State government should lay claim to the recovered fund.

There are those who argue that the money should be used for the direct benefit of the victims of corruption in Delta State. They have even proceeded to institute legal action challenging the federal government’s decision to declare itself sole owner of £4.2million recovered from former governor of Delta State.

There are others too who insist that the money belongs to the federal government. The crux of their argument is that at the peak of that case in the United Kingdom, the Delta State government had publicly declared that its money was not missing. That was its way of trying to influencing the court proceedings in favour of Ibori. The case went on regardless. Finally, the court, in its judgment said that the money should be forfeited to the UK government. After some diplomatic pressure from the Nigerian government, the UK government decided to return the money to Nigeria.

The incumbent governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, in his contribution to the debate said his government’s mission is to convince the federal government that the money ought to return to Delta. He said that if the money cannot be sent to Delta, it should be spent on projects in the state.

Malami, speaking for the federal government, insisted that the money should go to the federal government and not the state. In his legal opinion, the law Ibori breached is a federal law, and not that of Delta State. He went further to assert that the major consideration as to who is entitled to a fraction or perhaps the money in its entirety is a function of law and international diplomacy and added that the federal government is the “victim”, and that Delta State was not involved in the recovery of the funds.

While the argument is going back and forth, the House of Representatives has decided to intervene in the matter. In one of its resolutions, the House urged the federal government through the Ministry of Finance, to stop forthwith any plans to appropriate/and or disburse the £4.2 million recovered from family and friends of former governor of Delta State, James Ibori pending the final determination of the matter by the House.

It requested the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General of the federation to furnish the House with all particulars relating to the recovered money. It also directed the House Committee on Finance, Justice and Loans and Recovered Funds to investigate the matter and revert to the House within two weeks.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the Delta State government at the time created this controversy that is raging now. It should have kept quiet and allowed the law to run its full course. Even now, that still remains the position of this newspaper.

Some interested parties are already in court on the matter. The federal government and its Delta state counterpart should see the need to give the courts the chance to resolve the matter based on facts on ground. It is this kind of interference in a matter pending in court that generated these arguments that are in no way going to help the resolution of the case.

Therefore, we urge everyone interested in the money and who should get it to follow the path of rule of law, a cardinal democratic principle. Overall, it is our hope that the case will be amicably resolved and the money will be deployed in such a manner that public good will be served.