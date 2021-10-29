The annual UGS Consultant and Ibrahim Galadima Table Tennis Championship has been fixed for November 3 to November 5, 2021 at the Indoor Sports Hall of Sani Abacha Sports Complex, Kofar Mata, Kano.

All the necessary arrangements are in top gear towards the success of the 3rd edition of the championship.

The organisers, in a statement signed by Coach Salaudeen Mushafi’u, revealed that a total of 32 players would feature in the UGS Consultant while 16 players lock horns in Ibrahim Galadima’s championship Cup.

The statement added that the preliminary round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 30th and 31st while the draws for the main championships will be held next week.

Coach Mushafi’u said the sponsor, CEO of UGS Consultant, Engr Sulaiman Musa Sulkhan, has been sponsoring the two championships as part of his contributions toward identifying hidden talents for future national and international engagements.

He applauded Sulkhan for his commitment in keeping teeming youth busy through sports and appealed to other wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to emulate him.

He, however, called on the state government to build an indoor table tennis facility in order to encourage and support the teeming players to actualise their dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since table tennis is an indoor game but here in Kano, we lack that facility. We were forced to play outdoors which had a lot of consequences towards mastering the game by the players.

“We believe Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has keen interest in sports and he loves to see things going perfectly in the state,” Mushafi’u said.

The executive chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, is expected to be the special guest of honour at the closing ceremony of the competition slated for Friday, November 5, 2021, at Sani Abacha Sports Complex Kofar Mata.