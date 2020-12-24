By EMMANUEL OGBONNAYA

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has been described as a diplomat with a global reach, steeped in cultivating deep and long lasting friendships.

The commendation was made by Mr Oseloka Obaze, a former secretary to the Anambra state government recently at the formal book launch of ‘She is Eternal and Other Poems,’ written by Dr Ugorji O. Ugorji, which was chaired by Prof Gambari.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Obaze who introduced Prof Gambari as the chairman of the occasion, it was a distinct and singular honour to be tasked with introducing a dear boss, friend, and senior brother.

“Many years ago -1966 to be exact – Peter Pan Enahoro wrote an irreverent, facetious and poignant book titled, How to Be a Nigerian.

“A core premise of that book which still resonates, is how Nigerians are generally perceived or perceive themselves. This includes, matters of Protocol.

“And how you address or introduce Nigerian personalities — especially the big men, the VIPs. So you can understand my dilemma, in being asked to introduce the chairman of today’s event.

“Where do I start? The past, the present or the future?

“As a Nigerian diplomat, our chairman is not averse to what Peter Pan Enahoro termed “Doctrine of Self-Effacement” – but that in itself is a brutal Strength, considering the wide array of friends he has worldwide.

“Yes, my task is a simple but still complex one. But as we all know, nothing is as complex as running Nigeria. So, whatever it is that compelled the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria to leave pressing state matters to be here today, must be doubly important.

“But I can reveal that state secret: which can be summarized in two words – friendship and loyalty. Between our host and our chairman those words are ties that bind.

“Our host, Dr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, as you are aware, is a writer, publisher, and founder of US-based African Writers Endowment (AWE).

“Our Chairman, was the first recipient of the Quintessence Award from African Writers Endowment in 1998.

“In 2002, our chairman returned to chair the Quintessence Award event, when then Vice President Atiku Abubakar recieved the award; he was also there in 2003 when legendary Chinua Achebe received the award and also in 2019 when Gov. Kayode Fayemi received the award.

“So it’s hardly surprising that our chairman answered another call from our host, whom he fondly refers to as his “little brother.” Theirs has been friendship of 25 years and running. Permit me to introduce to chair the event today – a man who needs no introduction – a household name in Nigeria; an academic by choice and a diplomat by default.

“This is a man with so many earned and honorific titles – His Excellency, Prince, Alhaji, Dr., Ambassador, former Foreign Minister, former UN Under-Secretary-General, former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, former DG of NIIA, former Chair of Savannah Centre, Chief of Staff to the President, but above all, a man who prefers to be referred to simply, as a Professor,” Obaze said.