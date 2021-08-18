The former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, who died in the early hours yesterday, has been buried in Abuja. He was 74 years old. Family members, friends and political associates had converged at the Sheikh Khalid mosque in the nation’s capital, where prayers were held for the deceased.

LEADERSHIP reports that the death of the Plateau State born chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has generated huge outpouring of condolence messages by Nigerian leaders.

President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and the leadership of the National Assembly are among prominent Nigerians that have condoled with the family of Ibrahim Mantu over his demise.

Mantu died in a private hospital in Abuja yesterday morning after falling ill nine days ago.

He was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999 to represent Plateau Central senatorial district in the National Assembly.

He garnered political relevance in national politics and held the position of deputy senate president from 1999 for eight years.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, commiserated with leaders and members of the National Assembly, friends and political associates of Mantu, who, he said, dedicated most of his life to the service of his people.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.

Also, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Idris Wase have described the death of Mantu as a sad development.

Gbajabiamila said Mantu, who was deputy president of the senate in the 5th Assembly, was one Nigerian that would be remembered for his democratic credentials.

A former senate president, David Mark, expressed shock and sadness over the demise of Mantu, saying “it is devastating and a loss to the political class.”

Mark in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Paul Mumeh, lamented that the former lawmaker died at a time when his wealth of experience, wisdom and services were most needed to navigate through the murky political terrain.

Similarly, Taraba State governor Darius Dickson Ishaku condoled with his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, over Mantu’s death.

Ishaku recalled a meeting with the former deputy senate president barely two weeks ago at a political forum in Abuja and said he is greatly shocked with the news of his death.

He described the late Senator Mantu as a consistent and influential political voice whose contributions to the birth and sustenance of the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria will never be forgotten.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has also expressed shock over the death of former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu.

Abubakar, in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, yesterday in Abuja, said he received with shock and deep regrets, the loss of Mantu, who he described as a seasoned Nigerian politician.

He said that Mantu, who until his passing away was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Council (NEC), “was a friendly soul who loved Nigeria and promoted national unity.”

Meanwhile, Niger State governor and chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed shock over the death of Mantu.

In a condolence message, the governor commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State describing the death of Senator Mantu as a huge loss to the entire country.

He further described the former deputy senate president as an astute politician and a realist whose selflessness and foresight had injected dynamism in the nation’s nascent democracy noting that his absence will greatly be missed.