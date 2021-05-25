The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has charged accountants and other financial experts in the country, to focus on building a resilient economy that can withstand the hydra-headed challenges facing the country at the moment and beyond.

ICAN President, Onome Adewuyi, who gave the charge in Bonny Island, Rivers State, during the inauguration of the Bonny Kingdom and District Society of the Institute, said the call became necessary following the shocks the global economy had to deal with in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adewuyi said: “Though the challenges are many, this period affords Chartered Accountants the opportunity to prove their relevance in building a resilient economy for our country.”

She urged members of ICAN to continue to entrench the principles of professionalism, ethical conduct and integrity, pointing out that the institute maintains zero tolerance for any form of professional misconduct amongst its members.

The ICAN president further said: “It is equally important that all the members abide by the motto of ICAN – Accuracy and Integrity. These are the yardsticks by which our performances would be assessed in our public interest mandate as professional accountants.”

She congratulated the executive and members of ICAN Bonny Kingdom and District Society on their inauguration and tasked them to sustain the enduring legacy of ICAN in their various spheres of influence.

In his inaugural address, pioneer chairman of the ICAN Bonny Kingdom and District Society, Dr Samuel Ekong, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him upon which his emergence was predicated.

Ekong promised to leverage the synergy of his members and the support of the national leadership and relevant stakeholders to achieve set objectives.