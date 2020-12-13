The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Human Rights (CCSGHR) have distanced themselves from the position of the International Criminal Court to investigate Nigerian security forces over alleged war crimes.

The umbrella association of civil society organisations in the country said it is alarmed by the ICC, adding that the criminal court has lost focus and only seeking attention.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja through Deputy National Secretary, Comrade Moses Attah, the human rights groups said ICC relied on fake news from the Amnesty International in arriving at its decision on the military.

ADVERTISEMENT

They further noted that the criminal court has promoted colonialism in a puerile attempt to return the African continent to western domination.

The groups added that the ICC is “undertaking a hatchet job in active collaboration with Amnesty International and notoriously to undermine the efforts of the Nigerian Military in the war against terrorism”.

The coalition, however, urged Nigerians not to tolerate any attempt by individuals and groups to intimidate the country and its Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

While warning all agents of Amnesty International to desist from the despicable attempt to discredit the efforts of the troops, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups expressed solidarity with the Nigerian Military.