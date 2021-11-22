Nigeria’s Yellow Greens defeat to Tanzania by 69 runs on Sunday in their last match, means the team failed to win a single match at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in Kigali, Rwanda.

Tanzania won the toss and elected to bat first, sending Nigeria to the field. Nigeria produced their best bowling performance of the tournament as Tanzania lost three wickets in the power play overs. Nigeria bowlers continued to pile the pressure and wickets fell every other over to leave Tanzania on 67 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of the 12th over.

But a late surge from Kassim Nassoro 40 off 25 balls and Ally Kimote 32 off 24 balls propelled the Tanzania team to eventually finish with 136 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Sesan Adedeji got tw wickets for Nigeria while Mohammed Taiwo, Peter Aho, Isaac Okpe, and Chima Akachukwu all have one wicket each.

In the second innings, Nigeria had a dream start and poised to win their first game of the tournament with a comfortable 41 runs for the loss of two wickets after six overs of power play.

But Nigeria’s batting line crumbled with no resistance, leaving the team with a tournament lowest score of just 67 runs all out in 14 overs.

Samuel Mba’s 23 runs off 22 balls and Sesan Adedeji’s 12 runs off 14 were the only double figures for Nigeria in their attempted run chase.

Jatinkumar Darji took four wickets conceding 10 runs in 4 overs for Tanzania, supported by Sanjay Takhor with three wickets, conceding 30 runs in four overs as the best bowling figures for Tanzania.

Though Nigeria adventured to the ICC T20 World Cup Africa qualifier with the hope of picking the only single qualification ticket for the World Cup qualifier next year ended in disappointment, the young team can be proud of their experience and take the positives as Nigeria will return to the drawing board.