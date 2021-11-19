Nigeria’s national senior men cricket team, Yellow Greens, hope of securing an ICC T20 Cricket World Cup ticket at the ongoing African qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda, have faltered after losing their first two games to Tanzania and Uganda respectively on the opening day.

Coach Asanka Gurusinha-led squad lost their opener game to Tanzania by six wickets.

Tanzania kept Nigeria to just 114 for nine, with Sanjay Kumar Thakor snaring three for 14. In response, Tanzania hurried to their target, with Abhik Patwa (36) and Kassim Nassoro (31 not out) ensuring the six wicket win with 41 balls to spare.

In the second game, ruined Nigeria’s pursuit of the target, as they could only get 9.2 overs in, allowing Ugandans to run away with their 147 for nine, with solid contributions from Riazat Ali Shah (39 from 25 balls) and a cameo from Dinesh Nakrani (37 not out from 22 balls).

At the time the match was finally called off, they were still 12 runs shy of the revised target. Uganda won by 12 runs.

Two wins from their two matches on the opening day saw Tanzania make an early statement of intent, headlined by a clinical, 49-run victory over Kenya in the afternoon game.

In the world ranking, Nigeria on 38th trails Uganda (27th), Kenya (29th), and Tanzania (37th).