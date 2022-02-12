As the world marks the International Condom Day (ICD) 2022, Aids Health Foundation (AHF) has launched a novel advocacy campaign tagged – “Rise of the Condom Emoji!”

The Foundation expressed concern that there is an emoji for nearly everything; from eggplants and peaches to bananas and tacos except for safer sex, adding that there is a need for a change, as emojis have become commonplace in sexual texting (sexting) conversations.

According to AHF, it is clear the world is ready for a condom emoji, which is also evident by some troubling statistics: An estimated 1 million people worldwide acquire a sexually transmitted infection (STI) every day, and there are still 1.5 million new HIV transmissions annually around the globe. There’s no better time than ICD to turn the condom emoji into a reality.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, Echey Ijezie revealed that to date, AHF Nigeria has distributed over 20million free condoms in Nigeria. “We shall continue to support the national condom policy of government by broadening access of Nigerians to condoms as the most affordable, effective means of preventing STIs including HIV and unplanned pregnancies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ijezie further said, “It’s time we drop the stigma around condoms and make it easier to communicate about having safer sex. Introducing a condom emoji across all digital platforms would be a fun and creative way to do that. We must speak the language that reaches young people who are most at risk,” said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Terri Ford. “Additionally, like with COVID-19 vaccines, the pandemic continues to create even more barriers to condom access for millions of people globally. Governments and public health institutions must make access to free or affordable condoms a top priority since they’re the most affordable way to prevent HIV, other STIs, and unplanned pregnancies.”

AHF Advocacy & Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, said that in addition to the emoji campaign, AHF country teams from most of its 45 countries of operation will host exciting and informative “Safer is Sexy” and “Always in Fashion” ICD events, adding that ICD festivities are always fun and a great way to remind the world that condoms remain the most cost-effective method for preventing sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

“In Nigeria, advocates shall be joining AHF Nigeria in Calabar and Ikom, Cross Rivers State for a walk to create awareness and distribute free condoms, as well as provide free HIV testing to the people. This walk is in collaboration with the Cross River State Ministry of Health, while there is also a media component that sees safe sex education on airwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Abuja, AHF Nigeria is partnering with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) for a night event on Valentine’s day to distribute free condoms and also test people for HIV. Also in Abuja, AHF Nigeria Girls Act members shall be reaching their peers with condom education and tips on safer sex practices. Across other AHF Nigeria states of: Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom, our teams shall be conducting free HIV testing and give out free condoms to the people.”