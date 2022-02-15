To commemorate the International Condom Day (ICD), Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has distributed over 50,000 condoms in Cross River while also warning youths in the state to avoid risky behaviours.

Speaking during a sensitisation walk on Monday in Calabar, the Country Director of AHF Dr Echey Ijezie, said the initiative was in commemoration of the World Condom Day (ICD).

ICD is a yearly observance on Feb. 13 in conjunction with Valentine’s Day to promote safer sex awareness.

The theme for the 2022 commemoration is “condom always in fashion.”

Ijezie said the reality of the society was that many youths were involved in risky sexual activities and they are trying to reduce this challenge by creating awareness on condom use.

“Valentine is in the air and every year we mark this day to create awareness among youths that risky sexual behaviours should be avoided as much as possible.

“Condoms are in fashion, in vogue, safe, effective, free and users should not be stigmatised.

“We have distributed over 20 million condoms in Nigeria for free from 2011 till date and today, we are distributing 50,000 in Cross River among the 18 Local Government Areas,” he said.

Ijezie added that apart from the walk and distribution of condoms on the streets of Calabar, they would also carry out free HIV testing and those who are positive would be given free anti-retroviral-drugs.

In her remarks, Dr Betta Edu, Cross River’s Commissioner for Health, said they were advocating for abstinence and people being faithful to their faithful partners.

Edu said if sex must be had, it should he safe sex because five minutes of sexual pleasure can give someone a lifetime of pain when he or she contracts the Human Immune Virus (HIV), hepatitis or any other infection.

She said as a state they are trying to achieve epidemic control for HIV, zero transmission from mother to child adding that one of the best ways to achieve these was to use condom.

On her part, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, Director General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency (CRSPHDA) thanked AHF for being a worthy partner with the state in the fight against HIV and the Acquired Immune Deficiency Virus (AIDS).

“To everyone here, I advise you to continue to use condoms because it helps to prevent pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

“We understand that some religious organisation were against the use of condoms because of their beliefs but we had to let them know that condoms also prevents pregnancies in family planning,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AHF is the largest global AIDS organization that currently provides medical care services to more than 1.4 million clients in 45 countries including Nigeria.