International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) with support from the International Budget Partnership (IBP) has called for application for its Health Reporting Fellowship for journalists in 12 focal states across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, ICIR deputy programme manager, Agema Gloria, said the programm is a six-month fellowship supported by IBP under its SPARK (Strengthening Public Accountability for Results and Knowledge) programme in Nigeria.

She said the project is open to journalists residing in the selected 12 states of Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun and Oyo, with proven track record reporting the health sector on issues around two federal government health intervention policies: Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the Midwives Service Scheme (MSS).

“Candidates with a minimum of three to five years’ experience reporting the health sector and working in print, electronic and online media would be selected from the 12 focal states. Intending journalists must provide proof of their reporting on health issues in the last six months.

Freelance journalists with proven reporting track records can also apply.

“Applications are therefore requested only from health reporters in the twelve listed states who meet the stipulated criteria,” she explained.