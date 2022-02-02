The Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA), the umbrella body of alumni of Igbobi College Yaba, has embarked on a fund raising of N1 billion for soft and hard infrastructure renewal of the College as part of the activities marking its 90th anniversary.

They said the funds raised will be used to revitalise the standard of education at the college, ensuring that the students have better facilities, more curriculum options and assisting in their extracurricular development.

The event was attended by prominent old boys of the College including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker, House of Representative, Femi Gbajbiamila, industrialists, captains of industry, high ranking government officials, representatives of leading technology companies, among others.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo said that there is a strong nexus between the kind of education students receive in school and what they turn out to be later in life.

He said, “The values he imbibed and some of the competencies he acquired, were largely due to the total education he got at the college adding that the emphasis was on strong academic performance and discipline.”

The vice president said Igbobi College had transformed lives and contributed tremendously to Nigeria’s human capital.

He commended the old boys for coming up with the fundraiser to generate funds to uplift the college, adding that the various interventions are yielding dividends helping in improving the standard of teaching and learning.

