Icon Hotels Nigeria, the new managers of the 174-hectare and five-star Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have reiterated their commitment to the development of premium hospitality infrastructures and sports to aid the growth of the industry in Nigeria.Adetope Kayode, the Chief Executive Officer while speaking at the Africa Sports Tourism week in Lagos last weekend, where Ibom Icon hotel and golf resort was inducted into the Nigeria Sports Tourism Hall of Fame, said Ibom Icon has scored some points in her commitment to the development of the industry, especially with the current revamp and creative optimization of the prime assets the Ibom Icon Hotel.

“We recognise that the Ibom Icon Hotel is the only five-star facility with such space in the country and the entire West Africa. It is a unique facility with an 18-hole championship course. We have equally been channeling our expertise to raise offerings for guests” he said.

Icon Hotels Nigeria took over the management of Ibom Hotels in Uyo after the state government voted for the private partnership as a sustainable way to keep the iconic hospitality facility well managed and profitable.

Kayode further added that the Icon Group which started off in Kenya with boutique hospitality facilities across the continent now owns a football club in Uyo apart from running tennis competition for kids within the state as part of the their effort at driving growth.

“Sports Tourism is a key driver of the hospitality business, and as operators of one of the continent’s most versatile hospitality brands, it is ingrained within our system to balance the dynamics. We are already developing some sports assets in Nigeria including tennis and football players that we are supporting the exposure of their talents to scouts in Lagos” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the Icon Hotel Group is very committed to uphold this tenet across their base of operations across the continent, which includes, Kenya, Tanzania, Republic of Benin and Gambia.

On the induction to the Sports Tourism Hall of Fame, he said the honour justifies the group’s growing investment into the sports tourism space and they will keep working to better their offerings in this direction both for their Nigerian stakeholders and those across the continent.