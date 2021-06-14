Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has begun the evaluation of Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) of the federal government.

Its chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this when he briefed members of the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes on the level of ICPC’s implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) in Abuja.

The commission’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said Owasanoye said the commission had deployed the Ethics Compliance Scorecard to evaluate MDAs for service delivery in addition to the volume of system study and review exercises, corruption risk assessments and Anti-corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) which, he noted, were making significant impact.

He also said the ICPC has aligned its 2019-2023 strategic plan with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

Owasanoye stated that the ICPC had incorporated 40 key activities of the NACS 2017-2021 into its Strategic Action Plan.