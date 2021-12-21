Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has cleared former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, of any wrongdoing in the corruption allegations levelled against her.

In a letter sighted by LEADERSHIP, dated December 16, 2021, by the ICPC and addressed to the NIPC, the commission said after a careful investigation into the allegations, it was discovered that Sadiku was not guilty of any crime.

Part of the letter read that “the commission received a petition against the former executive secretary/chief executive of the NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku, and some other officials of the NIPC. The allegations can be broadly summarised as follows:

“Fraudulent abuse of office, waste and mismanagement of public funds by the executive secretary of the NIPC through incessant tours and travels within and outside Nigeria without adding value to the Commission.

“The executive secretary of the NIPC embarked on foreign trips without express approval of the Governing Council of the commission.

“The executive secretary of NIPC used the commission’s fund to repair her damaged personal vehicle and the executive secretary is receiving illegal foreign leave allowance.

“Upon investigation, none of these allegations was established, and the striking out of suit No FAC/ABJ/CS/249/2019 by his Lordship Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, brings the investigation to a close.”

NIPC had denied any wrongdoing on the part of Sadiku, being probed then by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations.

