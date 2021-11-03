Following widespread exam malpractices at the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board, (JUPEB), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested 48 lecturers, security officers and ICT specialists.

The suspects were arrested from Wellspring University, Benin, Edo State; Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State; Crown-Hill University, Ilorin, Kwara State; McPherson and Precious Cornerstone universities in Ibadan and Ilara-Epe, in Oyo State respectively.

The joint operation tagged ‘Operation Combo’ conducted in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, led to the arrest of lecturers, security officers, workers and students from some of the participating universities in the exam.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said operation combo was simultaneously carried out by the operatives of ICPC and DSS in seven states after extensive monitoring of tutorial schools allegedly known for notoriously compromising JUPEB examinations and this has led to the arrest of the President of Tutorial School Owners.

The ICPC also said the operation, a consequence of sustained period of surveillance and undercover investigations spanning several weeks, led to multiple arrests of suspects including parents of candidates of the exam.

Also arrested were lecturers and others involved in examination malpractices and other illegalities in the participating institutions.