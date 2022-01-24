Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched an N1.176billion housing estate for its members of staff.

Speaking at the official groundbreaking ceremony of the estate, the chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye warned the developer handling the ICPC multi-purpose cooperative housing estate against substandard structure and poor execution of the project.

On the estate, which is named Professor Bolaji Owasanoye Housing Estate and located in Kagini village of the Federal Capital Territory, Professor Owasanoye warned against cutting corners and advised the developer to ensure that only the best was delivered to the staff of the commission.

He also encouraged the cooperative to be vigilant by getting experts to supervise the work as the construction progresses.

The project, which covers a total of 1.36 hectares of land, is designed to accommodate 32 units of 2-bedroom flats, 32 units of 3-bedroom flats and 16 units of 4-bedroom flats making a total of 80 units of flats.

Earlier in his welcome address, the cooperative president, Joshua Wakili, stated that the Kagini housing estate project was conceived with a view to covering the housing deficit faced by public servants and the residents of Abuja which is one of the cardinal aspirations of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“This project is also poised at providing quality and affordable houses to members of our amiable cooperative society thereby meeting the mandate of the cooperative society which is above all, welfare,” he added.

The president also explained that the estate was designed to have a good road network; enough parking spaces; two 500kva generators; industrial boreholes; solar powered street lights; security posts; perimeter fencing; recreational ground and a shopping mall amongst others.

