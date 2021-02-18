Ejike Ejike |

The Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has mopped up a total sum of N147 billion unspent personnel cost in Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the year 2020.

Also, the commission said a total of N220 million tax returns was diverted by some MDAs between 2018 and 2020.

Speaking while presenting a System Study Review of Budget Implementation for MDAs in Abuja yesterday, ICPC chairman Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, said the tax return that were diverted also include deductions from third party like cooperative and union dues.

Owasanoye further said the money was restrained and the funds were retained within the system when Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was alerted on the leakages.

He explained the first step taken by IPPIS to block the leakages was the initiation and conclusion of third party deductions within the same time by role players to stem editing and manipulation by the MDAs.

Owasanoye said the second step taken by the Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System ( GIFMIS) was the deactivation of MDAs’ role players from performing personnel related transactions on GIFMIS, thereby blocking all personnel budget lines of IPPIS MDAs.

Owasanoye, while recalling that the Commission in its 2019 SSR mopped up a total sum of N42b unspent personnel cost in MDAs portal, added that the ICPC further mopped up another N147b in 2020.

He explained that the minister of finance through findings of the commission on wrong application of personnel cost on overhead and capital item, issued a negative warrant to mop up excess cash available in the personnel cost of the MDAs to forestall further misapplication of funds.

According to the ICPC boss the practice of late releases of budget allocation especially at the end of the year is raising opportunity for frenzied expenditure, circumvention of procedure, fraud and corruption.

“MDAs should be advised to issue financial reports on time to enable completion of annual audit and publishing of result on time. Sanctions should be introduced for inordinate delays,” Owasanoye said while advising government to desist from it.”