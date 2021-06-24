The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), have urged stakeholders to key into the new national ethics and integrity policy to curb corruption in the country.

Addressing participants on Thursday at a one-day stakeholders dialogue for the South-South geo-political zone on the implementation of the new National Ethnics and Integrity Policy in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated that the anti-graft commission in its war against graft has been doing its best to ensure the country is rid of corruption and all forms of anti-social activities.

The policy is being implemented since its approval and adoption by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), following its subsequent launch by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2020.

Represented by Dr Grace Chinda, a member of the Board of ICPC representing South-South, Owasanoye said the country was not lacking in laws and policies to fight corruption and indiscipline in the society but what was lacking is the implementation and effective enforcement of the laws based on well designed and implementable standard operating procedures (SOP).

Owasanoye said that the National Ethics and Integrity Policy seeks to promote societal core values of human dignity, patriotism, personal responsibility, integrity, national unity and professionalism.

According to him, ICPC, in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the NOA initiated the National Ethnics and Integrity Policy.

He noted that the policy is a child of necessity conceived and delivered out of urgent need to resuscitate and rejuvenate the lost values of honesty and integrity in the nation.

“The value of yester years of truthfulness, nationalism and respect for human dignity has been lost on us, that is the reason why corruption has become so rampant in the society.

“The essence of this gathering is to intimate you on your roles as critical stakeholders in the implementation of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy.

“As government agencies, media people, NGOs, traditional rulers, youths, your partnership is of paramount importance in doing this,” Owasanoye stated.

On his part, director-general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, said for any nation to develop, there must be national values or ethics and the citizens must be guided to adopt the values and attitudes to achieve its goals and objectives.

Abari said that NOA in collaboration with ICPC was determined to drive the new ethics and integrity policy to its citizens with the view of changing the narratives that has tended to portray the nation and its citizens in bad light.

According to him, the current administration being desirous to re-invent the nation has launched the policy document in order for citizens to be re-oriented and imbibe those positive values of honesty, obedience hard work, tolerance, and patriotism.

“We must be willing to accommodate other people and their opinion inspite of differences.

“We must not only have political faith in our government but we should help it to fulfill its promises by performing our own responsibilities as patriotic citizens,” he added.