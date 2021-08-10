Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered the sum of N120 million from the Adamawa State’s Commercial Farmers Loans Scheme.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, stated this while speaking at the commissioning of the new Adamawa State Office complex of the ICPC, through the deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the governor also stated that “the introduction of various governance reforms, especially the establishment of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units in MDAs, which have been playing pivotal roles in ensuring that public officials observe due process in the conduct of government affairs.”

The governor also underscored the partnership between the state and the commission, which had contributed in no small measure to the realisation of the objectives of the state government’s programmes and project.

He called on the ICPC to consider building the capacity of Adamawa State government officials, especially members of the Anti-corruption Units in MDAs to, not only resist the temptation of being corrupt, but also have a full grasp of the anti-corruption laws and extant regulations to guide their daily official and private transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, stated that the agency was empowered by law to set up offices in the 36 states of the federation.

, adding that the Adamawa State Office was the third prototype-built office structure to be commissioned after those of Oyo and Sokoto.