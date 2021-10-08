To enthrone accountability and transparency in its affairs, the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has inaugurated the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The oath of office for the eight- staff members nominated to serve in the unit was administered by a lawyer at the ICPC, Bimpe Abodunrin.

In his goodwill message, the chairman of ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) said ACTU was approved by the federal government to serve as an in-house mechanism for the prevention of corruption in MDAs in line with global best practices to build strong institutions as well as to institutionalize good governance.

The unit, he added, is to complement the ICPC in entrenching the principles of accountability and transparency in MDAs.

Owasanoye said the unit was expected to conduct systems study and review of processes and procedures in OSGoF in order to make appropriate recommendations to block corruption loopholes including continuous sensitization of staff on and against the ills of corruption.

“Implement code of ethics and preliminary investigations into complaints received.

“ACTU is not set up as a parallel authority to the management, rather they are to work closely with management to build a reputable organisation,” he said.

While soliciting management’s support for the funding and smooth operations of the unit, the ICPC boss commended the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), members of management and staff for making the inauguration and induction of members of the ACTU a reality.

He implored members of the unit to exhibit high ethical standards while working as a team to maintain discipline and accountability in OSGoF.

Earlier, the surveyor general, Samuel Adeniran Taiwo, who expressed deep appreciation to the ICPC for its promotion of accountability and transparency in public affairs, lamented the ignorance about the importance of surveying and mapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwo explained that it was part of the responsibility of OSGoF to provide the model of a country and the geospatial information that represents each space within the country.

He said leaders could only make good decisions when they have proper ideas of their environment and things therein.