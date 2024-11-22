The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced the tracking of 106 constituency and executive projects worth ₦41billion across Kano State.

In a statement issued by the State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Barr. Ibrahim Garba Kagara, he disclosed that the projects included 99 constituency projects and seven executive projects, distributed across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

“The objectives of the exercise is to ensure that execution of the projects has been done faithfully and according to specifications for the benefit of the citizens to cutdown wastages and corruption and to ensure proper application of government resources,” he stated.

He called on community members to take ownership of the projects within their areas and report any irregularities in their execution to the Commission.

“The Commission had chosen sectors that have direct impact on the life of the citizens; Education, Health, Agriculture, Water, Rural Roads, Power and Youth Empowerment as a matter of priority.”

Kagara emphasised that the tracking exercise would be carried out in collaboration with key stakeholders, such as the media, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and civil society organisations (CSOs).