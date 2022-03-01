The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye said demand for sexual gratification for favour or service rendered is an abuse of power and punishable under the ICPC Act.

Prof. Owasanoye stated this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on the draft policy on sexual harassment in educational institutions organised by the ICPC in collaboration with the Ford foundation.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua said in his welcome remarks, the ICPC boss disclosed that section 19 of the ICPC Act criminalises the use of public office to gratify or confer corrupt or undue advantage on someone or others.

He said: “Sexual favour falls under the category of ‘benefit’. When a person in position of power or authority uses such power irresponsibly by demanding sexual gratification, it is an abuse of power under the ICPC Act.

“The commission has successfully proved in court that sexual harassment is abuse of power where the perpetrator abuses his position and advantage to demand and at times obtain sexual gratification from the victim.

“Indeed, the commission has in the case of FRN vs Richard Akindele established that mere demand for gratification is an offence which the commission can and will prosecute.”

The ICPC chairman also said the commission with the support of the Ford foundation had initiated a project focusing on its mandate of enforcement, prevention, and public education to address growing problem of sexual harassment.

The project consultant on the ICPC-Ford foundation partnership on Combating Sexual Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, presented the draft policy on sexual harassment to the stakeholders while a three-member panel critiqued the policy.

The draft policy was reviewed by the stakeholders in the education sector, civil society organisations and the media.