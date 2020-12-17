By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The International Committee on Red Cross (ICRC) has decried the rising cases of attacks on healthcare professionals and facilities as well as patients in Nigeria.

This is as it said it will partner and collaborate with the Rivers State government, communities and stakeholders to ensure the protection of medical doctors and nurses as well as healthcare facilities in the state from incessant attacks.

ICRC’s head of Port Harcourt sub-delegation, Joelle El Achkar, spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital yesterday at Health Care in Danger (HCiD) working group meeting.

The HCiD is an initiative of ICRC to make access to, and delivery of, health Care in armed conflict or other emergencies.

El Achkar said: “The HCiD initiative calls for the respect and protection of health care workers, facilities and vehicles and the implementation of a series of recommendations and practical measures to safeguard health care services and their humanitarian mission.

“Attacks on health care facilities have been on the rise in Nigeria with majority cases related to kidnapping of health care professionals, attack on health care facilities and patients and other types of violence.

“Such attacks have numerous humanitarian consequences for civillians and other people trying to access the health care to which they are entitled.”

The ICRC head expressed sadness that a lot of victims of gunshots have been denied care or treatment at health facilities, saying they implementation of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act 2017, will prevent untimely and presentable death of patients with gunshot wounds.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Chike, said the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration in the state has done everything humanly possible to ensure improved security in the state.

Chike said: “First of all, the International Committee on Red Cross and every state in this country usually work together. This is a relationship that are usually beneficial, both to the ICRC and the country or the state they work with.

“For Rivers State, the relationship we have with ICRC has been long standing for years and it has been very very cordial. When the issue of Healthcare in Danger came in, we embrace it and welcomed them. We have been working with them.

“You and I know that the security situation in the country has been very bad for the past four or five years and Rivers State is part of Nigeria. The governor of Rivers State has done virtually everything humanly possible to ensure that there is improved security in the state.”