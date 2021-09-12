The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has said they have concluded plans to honour Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu , with an award of excellence in corporate governance.

The institute revealed this at a press briefing in Lagos, to herald its coming conference diner and award, with the theme: Africa Continental free trade area and national development: issues, challenges and opportunities.

Speaking on the infrastructure challenges the country is saddled with, the vice president of ICSAN, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo said infrastructure deficit is an on- going discussion as it were because there is no country of the world that can truly say they are there in terms of infrastructural development.

‘’ So it is a continuum because recently the US congress approved about a trillion dollar for the refurbishment of social infrastructure in the US and so Nigeria is not exempted from the need to continually develop its infrastructure, and we believe the advent of AfCTA would also help some of the barriers and enable better collaboration across the continent with a view to revamping, so the countries can take a cue and commence the journey for expansion to support the new free trade area.’’

Among dignitaries expected are: minister for trade and investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, who will be the chairman of the conference; Keynote speaker is professor of international law and jurisprudence, Prof. Akin Oyebode.