Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami says he is delighted over the increasing contribution of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector contribution to the growth of the Nigerian economy. The sector retained its role as the sector with the highest growth rate to the nation’s economy in the first quarter of 2021, according to recent report of the statistics office.

The information was contained in a statement that was issued yesterday by his technical assistant on information technology Dr Femi Adeluyi,

The National Bureau of Statistics has reported that the nation’s economy grew by 0.51 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2021, marking two consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.

The report noted that in terms of contribution to aggregate GDP, the oil sector accounted for 9.25 per cent of aggregate real GDP in Q1 2021, while the non-oil sector accounted for 90.75 per cent of aggregate GDP in the first quarter of 2021.

The bureau also noted that the growth in the non-oil sector was driven mainly by the information and communication sector while other drivers include agriculture (crop production); manufacturing (food, beverage & tobacco); real estate; construction and human health & social services.

The communications minister said the ICT sector grew by 6.47 per cent in Q1 2021, making it the fastest growing significant sector of the Nigerian economy.

The statement noted that post and courier services grew by 2.53% in Q1 2021, adding that the services are under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, but currently listed under the transportation sector in the GDP report.

The minister attributed the consistent positive performance of the ICT sector to the focused and committed support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the Digital Economy sector.

“The federal government has provided an enabling environment for the ICT sector to thrive, through the development and implementation of relevant policies. These include the National Digital Economy Policy for a Digital Nigeria, Nigerian National Broadband Plan and the Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration, amongst others.

“The GDP Report has shown that the ICT sector continues to serve as a catalyst for the growth and diversification of our economy,” the statement said.

The minister congratulated the chief executive officers of the parastatals under the ministry and stakeholders on the consistent performance of the sector and encouraged them to continue supporting the policies of the Federal Government.