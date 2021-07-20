The executive chairman of Idah local government area of Kogi State, Abuh Odoma, has reiterated its commitment to development sports at the grassroots, describing sports as panacea to youth restiveness and national unity.

Odoma, who made the commitment when the leadership of Kogi State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Idah on Monday, said his administration would partner with the sports writers towards developing raw talents in the state.

According to him, Sports remains a unifying factor in the country, noting that the local government has produced many talents that have made the state and the country proud.

He commended the SWAN for its roles in promoting sports in the state, stating that the insecurity in the local government before his assumption in office has reduced drastically due sports participation. “Fighting insecurity is not an easy task. We must commend our amiable Governor for providing an enabling environment for the citizens to go about their daily activities.

“When there is peace and security, sport development will be at its peak. Am very delighted to receive these great individuals who are ready to change the narratives of the past about Kogi State through Sport.

“It is imperative to note that, when we engage our youths in sporting activities, it will reduce all forms of social vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, and many more.

“I must commend SWAN for this bold step and am assuring you that I will support the association with all my capacity towards discovering raw talents in Idah and Kogi State in general,” Odoma said.

He maintained that his administration will sustain sports development in Idah Local Government, just as he assured that he will continue to partner with the association to move the state forward.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of SWAN, Bishop Aturu, while thanking the chairman for the warm reception, applauded him for his immense contribution in safeguarding lives and properties in the local government.

Aturu maintained that one way the youths could be empowered is through sports.