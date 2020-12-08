Once in the midst of time, there was a man called Idajor among the Bekwarra people of northern Cross River State. This man was an actual historical figure who was widely known in the community in which he lived for the enormous power and strength which God his creator bestowed upon him. It is certain that some young men of his age secretly envied him for his distinguishing attributes and wished that they were as endowed as he was. As is usually the case, young ladies may have secretly admired him and seized upon every opportunity to coyly woo him or send coded messages that they were available if he wished.I guess that some parents even envied his parents and wished they had a son like him.

Unfortunately, Idajor could not live up to the very high expectation of him. He never won any medal or recognition at any of the inter-villages wrestling competitions. He did not lead in any war against his village or the entire clan. He did not rescue any wayward young daughter of a villager who had eloped with a cad and restored her to her grateful parents. He did not display his prowess in any campaign or action that brought pride and progress to his community in any form.

The people watched with great sadness as the power of this village Hercules remained a mere potential. Idajor had power but his impact was not felt in any area of clear measurable achievement. Rather, he developed into a man who became better known for the prowess with which he exhibited in dealing with pounded yam and a plate of delicious green, leafy vegetable soup prepared with assorted meat, spices and other seasonings usually reserved for important occasions!

In the course of time Idajor became a proverbial or mythical figure or what literary scholars would call an archetype, a symbol of a certain type of man, in the life of a community. Over time, his admirers turned his mockers and the village people now spoke about him dismissively. It later became a proverb in Bekwarra land to this that, ‘’Idajor’s enormous power is best expressed against a plate of vegetable soup’’. This saying became a standard dismissive response to any man who boasts of his potential but cannot achieve anything much in real life. Yes, Idajor’s power is usually unleashed against a bowl of

The attitude and performance of our security forces, especially the soldiers, in tackling some of our security challenges in recent times remind me of the story of Idajor in the memory of my people. Our soldiers tend to display their brute force not against our real enemies—terrorists, armed robbers, ritual killers, rapists and kidnappers but, surprisingly, against simple citizens they are supposed to protect such as peaceful protesters, innocent passers-by and those who are simply unfortunate enough to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nothing illustrates our soldiers’ penchant for going for soft targets and leaving hard targets–hardened criminals— to go scot free than the recent story of an encounter between some distraught parents and relatives of some kidnapped victims and some of our soldiers somewhere along the notorious Abuja-Kaduna highway. The story had it that those traumatized Nigerians had in separate but collective response to the kidnappers’ demand for ransom, had taken various sums of money to the forest appointed for the transaction. On their way, they met our soldiers who demanded their mission. When told, the soldiers commanded them to sit on the floor! After their almost instinctive tendency to humiliate and brutallse ‘’bloody civilians’’ was satiated, the soldiers then wished their unarmed compatriots ‘’good luck’’ in their dangerous adventure to rescue their kidnapped loved ones. What has happened to Army training and doctrine? Where did our soldiers learn the art of Pilatically washing their hands off any matter that requires positive action?

Nothing can be more hilarious yet sad as this. If there is a medal for cowardice, dereliction of duty, shameful conduct and callousness, surely, these soldiers deserve it. The Army Council has a duty to fish out these soldiers for court-martialling. They have lowered the reputation of the Nigerian Army in the eyes of ‘’mere civilians’’. The civilians have demonstrated greater courage than these bunch of cowardly men in arms. A simple me believe that rather than acting instinctively in brutalising civilians and unarmed combatants, the soldiers should have been so trained that they act instinctively when there is a possible threat against civilians who are under their charge. But no. We have ‘’ Idajor soldiers’’ whose strength is measured against the size of appetizing vegetable soup they must devour.

What makes the whole story sadly laughable and at the same time worrisome, is that those soldier were deployed along that corridor to combat the menace of kidnapping and armed robbery there. What excuse did they have for not offering to march ahead of the mostly women ransom-bearing delegation to confront the kidnappers? Is it that they did not have the guns or it is their heart that failed them?

Please measure this callous, ignoble, responsibility- abdicating good- luck- wishing response of our soldiers against the atrocities they committed against innocent civilians recently in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State and in Odi, Zaki-Biam and other unfortunate villages and towns of Nigeria over the years.

Some IPOB boys had unfortunately killed some soldiers in Oyigbo. It is known by every reasonable person in Nigeria that once such a sad incident takes place in any village or town, the real perpetrators will melt away that minute and hibernate possibly in a near-by or distant community and keep their ears close to the ground until they are assured the coast is clear before they resurface in the affected community. Yet, it has become a standard operational principle of our Army that once such a thing takes place, they will invade that community to kill, rape and main any one in sight as revenge for ‘’killing a soldier’’. That is why Oyigbo became a killing field with our soldiers’ scorched earth policy.

While the Oyigbo massacre was on, some unreasonable Nigerians were heard asking rhetorically, ‘’what do you expect when soldiers are killed and their riffles taken away?’’ Some wrote lengthy articles pointing out their ‘’expert knowledge’’ about how, according to military tradition and practice, a soldier’s missing riffle must be recovered by whatever means possible and necessary. I do not want to hear this type of rationalisation any more in my country. Soldiers’ brutality must never be excused or countenanced in any form. It is bad enough that some rascally young men murder soldiers but to seem to justify soldiers invading a community for a revenge is totally unacceptable.

By the way, what has become of the use of intelligence to fish out perpetrators of crimes against security forces and against the larger society? Just why do our men in uniform appear to hate the adoption of intelligence but have an easy recourse to the application of brute and insane force to extract their revenge? Soldiers are not supposed to be the kind of mad dogs we see on display each time they are out to fight an injury against them in our country.

The soldiers tend to visit the sins of unthinking youth against a whole innocent community probably because of an African proverb which says that the punishment meant for the snake also affects the sand or the earth upon which it crawls. The policy of unjustly punishing the earth as an accomplice of the snake must be discarded by the Army as it does not serve to endear them to the civilian populace at all. You see, no soldiers can win a battle without the support of the civilian community.

More importantly, it is unfair to treat innocent people unjustly. Criminal-minded young persons who cause problems never go to a market square or a town hall to announce their intentions and seek the support of anyone before they go ahead to carry out their unpalatable plans. That is why colonial oriented security forces must urgently be trained or re-oriented to use more of intelligence than naked force.